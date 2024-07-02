By Euronews with Agencies

Slated for discussion is the possibility of creating peace and current issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán has to traveled to Kyiv early on Tuesday, in a surprise visit for one of Europe’s most pro-Russian leaders.

Orbán is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his first trip to neighbouring Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion more than two years ago.

A source close to the Hungarian government told UK daily The Guardian, who first reported about the planned trip, that the plans had come together after lengthy negotiations on the issue of rights for Ukraine's Hungarian-speaking minority, who live in the far west of Ukraine. Budapest has repeatedly criticised Kyiv for alleged discrimination of the Hungarian minority,

The visit comes as Hungary takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union.

The presidency's role is to set the agenda, chair meetings of EU members in all fields except foreign policy or euro zone matters, seek consensus among member states and broker agreements on legislation with the European Parliament.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an EU summit in Brussels Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

But there have been concerns because of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's many clashes with Brussels in recent months.

Hungary has a history of blocking measures to provide billions of euros in military aid to Ukraine which has caused frustration among other member states.

Ahead of its assumption of the EU presidency, the bloc hurried through a new set of sanctions against Russia, and launched membership talks with Ukraine.