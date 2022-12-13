Russian forces are continuing to gather in eastern Ukraine to bolster defences against an ongoing Ukrainian counter offensive near the Kharkiv-Luhansk Oblast region.

According to the Insitute of the Study of War think tank, the move is also designed to support limited offensive efforts in the Donetsk region.

Russian forces have also conducted limited counter attacks near Svatove in order to regain positions lost in earlier stages of the war.

Russian war bloggers claimed that the Kreminna front, especially along the Makiivka-Kreminna line, is an exceptionally challenging front with the exception of Bakhmut.

Russian forces are continuing ground attacks around Bakhmut, to the east of the Donetsk Oblast.

The ISW says that an unnamed US military official stated that the Wagner Group and Russian forces are engaged in intense battles to capture Bakhmut and are committing significant resources to maintain the pace but noted that Ukrainian forces “continue to hold the line.”

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that Ukraine intends to continue counter offensives in the winter months.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to target Russian military assets and logistical hubs along critical ground lines of communication in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly damaged a major bridge outside the southern city of Melitopol, which is seen as a key objective for Kyiv.

The bridge is essential to resupplying Russian forces in Southern Ukraine, as part of a highway, which runs from Russia along Ukraine’s southern coastline via Mariupol, Berdiansk and Melitopol.

The increase in Ukrainian pressure on Russian forces in Melitopol appears to be following a similar pattern to the one used in Kherson before its liberation, with the targeting of both Russian troops and supply lines, including logistics links to Crimea.