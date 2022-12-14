Reporters Without Borders says a record 533 journalists are imprisoned worldwide

In a year dominated by war, violence and censorship, the number of journalists imprisoned around the world has reached a record high.

According to Reporters Without Borders' latest report, 533 journalists were jailed in 2022, that's about 40 more than last year.

At least 57 journalists have been killed -- a significant jump from previous years -- which the NGO cites because of the war in Ukraine.

More than half of the journalists imprisoned were from Asia, with China Myanmar, Iran, and Vietnam topping the list.

Iran is the only country that was a new addition this year, Reporters Without Borders added, which has been keeping an annual record since 1995.

It said the Islamic Republic has imprisoned an "unprecedented" number of media professionals since the start of the protest movement in September.

