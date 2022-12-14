Moroccan fans disappointed after World Cup Qatar flights cancelled

The Moroccan national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, had organised 30 flights to Qatar, for supporters to see their team make history as the first Arab and first African team to make it this far in the competition.

Seven of these flights were due to be operated by Qatar Airways, however, in a last-minute move, these were cancelled.

Qatar Airways gave no official reason why the flights were being scraped, although Doha airport officials have reportedly said was due to a large number of Moroccan fans not having tickets for the game.

This was despite the Moroccan football federation handing out free tickets to fans already in Qatar on Tuesday.

The return flight deal, which cost slightly over 450 euros, was organised earlier this week after Morocco beat Portugal in the quarter-finals.

