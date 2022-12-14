Is Britain facing a winter of discontent? Thousands of postal workers in the UK were on strike on Wednesday in the third of six days of walkouts in the run-up to Christmas.

They are asking for better pay and conditions, a position shared by other workers in Britain, with strikes across crucial public sectors planned on every day of the Christmas period.

Rail workers are on the second day of their industrial action, while nurses will walk out on Thursday.

In response, the government says it's preparing to use the army to fill crucial manpower gaps. It's also drawing up new 'anti-strike' legislation for national health staff and others in 'critical infrastructure jobs.'