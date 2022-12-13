Supporters of outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro set fire to several vehicles and attempted to invade the Federal Police headquarters in the capital Brasilia.

Many wore yellow and green - colours which have come to symbolise support for the far-right leader.

On Monday the nation’s electoral authority awarded president elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva an official certification ahead of the inauguration on the 1st January.

Since Bolsonaro lost his bid for re-election, his supporters have gathered across the country refusing to concede defeat, and asking for the armed forces to intervene.

Police blocked several streets across Brasilia as a precaution.

