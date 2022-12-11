Iran: Anger boils over as authorities intensify crackdown

Anti-government demonstrations in Iran look set to continue with anger increasing over Tehran's decision to step up the deadly crackdown on protests which broke out three months ago.

The demonstrations followed the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, who died shortly after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.

Meanwhile, Iran was slapped with new sanctions on Friday by the European Union and Britain for having carried out its first known execution connected to the protests.

Mohsen Shekari was convicted of "waging war against God" and executed on Thursday after he stabbed a member of the paramilitary force at a protest in Tehran back in September.

The execution comes as other detainees face the possibility of the death penalty for their involvement in the protests.

Abroad, people gathered across cities like Rome to show support for the demonstrations in Iran.

Protesters in front of the Iranian embassy in Rome chanted repeatedly: "Murderers govern; they kill children; expel ambassadors; no to the Islamic Republic; yes to democracy, no to theocracy, yes to democracy; woman, file, freedom; I fight for my freedom".

The unrest is one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.