World Cup 2022: Morocco faces Spain, Portugal-Switzerland showdown

Tuesday is the final day of the last 16 stage at the 2022 World Cup.

Another four teams will fight it out to see who can secure those two prized places in the quarter-finals.

Spain is going up against Morocco first, while two European teams -- Portugal and Switzerland -- will go head-to-head later in the day.

Here is Euronews's round-up of today's football.

Spain vs Morocco 16:00 CET

Morocco fans celebrate the victory after the World Cup Group F soccer match between Canada and Morocco, in Casablanca, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Abdeljalil Bounhar/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

Morroco is hoping to defeat Spain on the pitch today at 16:00 CET.

This will be the second World Cup meeting between the two sides. Spain has never lost in the three last meetings with Morroco and is tipped to win. But this has been a World Cup of surprises and nothing can be said for certain.

Morroco is featuring in the knockout stages of the World Cup for only the second time. In 1986, they reached round 16, losing to Germany 1-0.

While he hopes it won't come down to it, Spain's coach Luis Enrique has said his team is preparing for a possible penalty shoot-out with Morroco.

Spain was eliminated in a penalty shootout at the 2018 World Cup by hosts Russia.

Portugal vs Switzerland (20:00 CET)

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan, right, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup group match between South Korea and Portugal Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Darko Bandic/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved