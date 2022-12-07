From Tangiers to Paris: Moroccan fans take to the streets revelling in World Cup glory

Morocco fans have been celebrating at home and abroad their team's triumph over Spain in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Even the country's king, Mohammed VI, in his car in Rabat was said to have been caught up in the celebrations.

Thousands of Moroccans gather to celebrate Morocco's win over Spain in a World Cup match played in Qatar, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Mosa'ab Elshamy/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

Morocco won 3-0 on penalties after the game ended scoreless after extra time. In the host country Qatar, players of the victorious side joined supporters in impromptu dancing outside their hotel in Doha.

Similar Scenes back in Europe

In the French capital, much of the traffic was brought to a halt by jubilant fans. Similar scenes were seen in other French cities, like Marseille and Lyon.

It is the first time Morocco, or any Arab nation, has reached the last eight of the World Cup finals.

Celebrations were also seen in cities across Spain, which has about 800,000 Moroccan residents.

For Spain, it's the third successive major tournament in which Spain, the 2010 World Cup champion, has been knocked out on penalties. The previous two came against Italy in the Euro 2020 semi-finals and in 2018, against World Cup hosts Russia.