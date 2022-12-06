Russian forces launch new wave of strikes on civilian infrastructure

Russian forces conducted another wave of missile strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

And although Ukrainian and Western-provided air defences are further reducing Russia’s dwindling supply of precision munitions, the small percentage of Russian strikes getting through Ukraine’s air defences are nevertheless having significant effects on Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

Civilian and energy infrastructure was targeted in the regions of Kyiv, Odesa, Vinnytsya, and Zaporizhzhia.

A few hours before this wave of missiles, Ukrainian forces likely conducted strikes on Russian strategic airbases, inflicting light damage while demonstrating Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian rear areas and possibly disrupt Russia’s campaign of strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure.

