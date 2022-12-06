Several dead after explosions hit two Russian military airfields

Several people have been killed in explosions at two Russian military airfields, according to reports on Monday.

The origin of the blast is still unknown. Three Russian servicemen were killed and four injured in the incidents in the Ryazan and Saratov regions. Both areas are hundreds of kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

Hours later, Russia launched a wave of missiles at targets around Ukraine, although Kyiv says it shot most of them down. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the two reported incidents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Vladimir Putin personally inspected the newly reconstructed Crimean bridge, which was damaged in a car bomb attack back in October.

It's a symbolic bridge connecting Russia to the peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Moscow back in 2014.

Russia blamed the act on Ukrainian military intelligence and responded with several waves of strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Ukrainian officials have not directly claimed responsibility for the blast.

