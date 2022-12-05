It's another big day for the World Cup, as four teams go on the pitch to decide who will advance into the quarter-finals. Only one European team is playing today: Croatia, who'll be facing their first Asian team of the World Cup, Japan.

Here's our at-a-glance look at the day ahead.

Japan vs Croatia (16:00)

Croatia's soccer team fans celebrate their 4-1 victory over Canada during the World Cup group F soccer at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Croatia is facing Japan after qualifying second in their group behind Morocco with two draws and a 4-1 victory against Canada.

The European team, the smallest country in the final 16 with a population of only 4 million, was the runner-up four years ago against France and finished third in 1998.

Japan qualified as group winners after two unexpected victories against former world champions Germany and Spain.

They're appearing in the knockout stage for the fourth time and still searching for their first win.

The winner of the match will face either five-time champion Brazil or South Korea in the quarterfinals, who are playing a later match today.

It's the first time Croatia will play an Asian team in a World Cup knockout match after eight previous games against European teams.

If Croatia loses against Japan, this could be the last World Cup game for

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, the world player of the year in 2018.

Brazil vs South Korea (20:00)

South Korea's Son Heung-min warms up during the South Korea's official training on the eve of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea. Lee Jin-man/AP Photo