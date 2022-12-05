Russia set on Bakhmut offensive yet making limited gains

Ukrainian officials have indicated that their forces plan to continue offensive operations over the coming winter to capitalise on recent battlefield successes and prevent Russian forces from regaining the battlefield initiative.

The Institute for the Study of War states that Ukraine’s ability to maintain the military initiative and continue the momentum of its current operational successes depends on Ukrainian forces continuing to conduct successive operations through the winter of 2022-2023.

The think tank says that Russia lost the initiative in the summer of 2022 after its offensive in Donbas culminated.

