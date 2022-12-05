Ukrainian air force shoots down barrage of Russian missiles

Ukrainian officials reported a new barrage of Russian missile strikes across the country, an attack that was anticipated as Russia continues to seek to disable Ukraine’s energy supplies and infrastructure during this winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Air defences intercepted the majority of the Russian missiles fired at the country, with energy workers already beginning to work to restore power supplies.

The Ukrainian air force said more than 60 of over 70 missiles sent by Russia were shot down.

In a video message, the president thanked the work of the military and civilians.

The continued shelling comes as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk's is on a 4-day trip to Ukraine.

Türk's visit was disrupted as missiles rained on Kyiv. He was in the Ukrainian capital to meet with human rights defenders and had to move meetings to an underground bunker.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry released footage of drone strikes targeting radar stations held by the Ukrainian Army in the Kherson region. So far, the Russian strikes have destroyed close to half of Ukraine's energy network, leaving millions in the cold as winter begins.

