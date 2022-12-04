The second day of the knockout stage of the World Cup brings us two more exciting games, with three European teams hoping to progress. Reigning champions France will look for a result against Poland, while England is set to face Senegal.

France vs Poland (16 CET)

Fans of France cheer prior to the World Cup group D match between France and Denmark at the Stadium 974 in Doha, 26 November 2022

Fans of France cheer prior to the World Cup group D match between France and Denmark at the Stadium 974 in Doha, 26 November 2022 AP Photo/Martin Meissner

England's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group B against Wales in in Al Rayyan, 29 November 2022

England's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group B against Wales in in Al Rayyan, 29 November 2022 AP Photo/Frank Augstein

The star-studded English team looking to bring the World Cup title home for the first time since 1966 has dominated its group, but now it faces its first major challenge in the all-or-nothing knockout round.

The team plays Senegal on Sunday after topping Group B and tying Spain as the leading scorers in the tournament with nine goals.

No other team picked up more than the seven points England recorded on its way to the knockout round and it is only one of three still undefeated.

The African Cup of Nations champions finished second in Group A behind the Netherlands, despite the pre-tournament disappointment of losing striker Sadio Mane because of an injury.