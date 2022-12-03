New satellite imagery shows the extent of the destruction of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine.

Satellite technology company Maxar, which collected these images said: “Across the city, dozens of high-rise apartment buildings that had been destroyed or heavily damaged during March are now being demolished and large stockpiles of construction supplies are seen near several of the shopping centres in western Mariupol and elsewhere.”

It added: “Thousands of homes, apartments buildings and infrastructure remain in disrepair throughout much of the area.”

Before and after images taken on March 29 and November 30 show a large protective screen around Mariupol’s main theatre, which was shelled while being used as a civilian shelter in March.

The city's main cemetery has also had a significant expansion in the number of graves.

