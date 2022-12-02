At a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called for a special tribunal to address Russian crimes of aggression. The OSCE is one of the few international bodies where Russia and the West can still talk. It was set up during the Cold War, to act as a forum for East-West cooperation.

But, Poland, which is hosting the conference, has barred Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, from entering the country.

France has backed Kyiv's appeal, becoming the first major Western country to explicitly support the creation of such a court.

