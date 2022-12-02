English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
Ukraine

Ukraine calls for a special tribunal on Russian 'crime of aggression'

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau, welcomes his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, during an OSCE meeting
Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau, welcomes his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, during an OSCE meeting   -   Copyright  Michal Dyjuk/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

At a meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called for a special tribunal to address Russian crimes of aggression.  The OSCE is one of the few international bodies where Russia and the West can still talk. It was set up during the Cold War, to act as a forum for East-West cooperation.

But, Poland, which is hosting the conference, has barred Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, from entering the country.  

France has backed Kyiv's appeal, becoming the first major Western country to explicitly support the creation of such a court.

To watch the full report, click on the media player above.