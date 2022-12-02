Kanye 'Ye' West suspended from Twitter after antisemitic remarks

US rapper Ye, formally known as Kanye West, has been suspended from Twitter -- just weeks after his account was reinstated --after posting a string of offensive tweets.

One such tweet appeared to show an image of a swastika combined with the Jewish Star of David.

In response, Twitter's new boss Elon Musk posted that Ye had "violated our rule against incitement to violence", and confirmed that his account would be banned.

The Chicago-born artist has made headlines for a wave of antisemitic comments in recent weeks, including praising Hitler during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday.

"I'm tired of labels, every human being has brought something of value, especially Hitler," said Ye. "I love Hitler."

His remarks have led to him being suspended from social media platforms and dropped by talent agencies and companies that produced his fashion line and products.

The sportswear manufacturer Adidas has also launched an investigation into his conduct after employees said Ye created a "toxic environment" by showing them explicit images of his former wife, Kim Kardashian.