On the second day of its summit in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, NATO is focusing on countries impacted by Russia’s war in Ukraine - Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and Moldova.

Foreign ministers from all three countries have held talks with their NATO counterparts to discuss ways that the security organisation might be able to help them.

The war in Ukraine has exposed the three nations to political, energy, and territorial uncertainty. Moldova, in particular, has experienced power outages because of its reliance on Russian energy.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s Secretary-General, said the meeting shows its strong and growing cooperation with the three countries at ‘this challenging time’.

‘NATO and its allies have provided support to all three partners for many years, including in capacity building, reforms and training to strengthen their security and defence institutions,’ he said.

The two-day conference is also dealing with Sweden and Finland's membership applications and security and stability in the Black Sea region.

Watch Euronews' report in the player above.