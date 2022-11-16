NATO chief holds emergency meeting over Poland explosion

Jens Stoltenberg will address the press on Wednesday after chairing an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council to address the deadly explosion in Poland linked to a Russian-made missile.

The NATO Secretary General is expected to talk at around 12:30 CET.

The meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels comes after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday evening that he would consult with allies about the possibility of invoking Article 4 of NATO.

This specific article provides for the alliance's 30 members to "consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened."

Morawiecki has called for calm following the explosion in eastern Ukraine, close to the Ukrainian border, in which two people were killed. He nonetheless raised the military readiness of some units while the Russian ambassador to Poland was summoned by the foreign ministry.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the missile's origin but "based on current information, the strikes in Poland seem to be a result of Ukrainian air defence," Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder said on Wednesday morning.

"Pieces of Russian missiles and a Ukrainian interception missile are said to have landed in Poland," she added.

Russian forces unleashed a barrage of missile strikes against Ukrainian civilian targets including in the capital city Kyiv on Tuesday as leaders of the G20 were gathered in Bali, Indonesia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was absent from the two-day summit, which foreign minister Sergey Lavrov attended instead.