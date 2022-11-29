There are four games taking place on Tuesday at the World Cup, and two of them have European interest: first Netherlands take on hosts Qatar -- who are already eliminated -- and later Wales face England, and need to score a huge upset to make it through to the next round from their current position at the bottom of the table.

Tuesday marks the final day of play for both Groups A and B, and it is the first day of simultaneous kickoffs.

The practice of starting two games at the same time began in 1986, four years after a match dubbed the “Disgrace of Gijon.” The match was scandalous because West Germany and Austria both knew that a German win by one or two goals would advance both teams at the expense of Algeria.

Here's our at-a-glance guide to all the day's World Cup action:

Ecuador - Senegal (16:00)

Senegal's Famara Diedhiou celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Senegal Thanassis Stavrakis/AP

Enner Valencia scored three goals in Ecuador's first two World Cup games but his health is in question heading into a match against Senegal.

The 33-year-old striker was carried off the field on a stretcher in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands with an injured right knee. Valencia also sprained his left knee in Ecuador's opening win over Qatar.

Senegal lost to the Netherlands 3-1 in its opening match, and only a win against Ecuador will advance the team to the knockout stage for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in 2002 in its first World Cup.

Senegal has never beaten a South American opponent at the World Cup, losing to Uruguay in 2002 and Colombia in 2014. Senegal has struggled without star Sadio Mané.

Senegal is ranked No. 18 in the world and won the African Cup of Nations title in February.

Netherlands - Qatar (16:00)

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between the Netherlands and Ecuador Martin Meissner/AP

Qatar will play its final match of the World Cup on Tuesday when it faces the Netherlands in a game with nothing on the line for the host nation.

Qatar was eliminated after its second loss in group play to become only the second host to fail to advance to the knockout stage. South Africa in 2010 was the first to be eliminated in group stage but still had a chance to advance in its third and final group match.

Qatar also was the first host nation to lose the opening World Cup game in tournament history, a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador. Qatar also lost to Senegal 3-1 and was the first team eliminated.

The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage with a draw after failing to qualify for the World Cup four years ago. The Dutch could even get through with a loss if Ecuador beats Senegal in the other Group A match.

The Netherlands is on a 17-game unbeaten run since coach Louis van Gaal returned to lead the team for the third time.

Iran - USA (20:00)

Iran's Ramin Rezaeian celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran Francisco Seco/AP

The United States can only advance with a win. Iran would advance with a win, and perhaps a draw depending on the results England's match against Wales.

Headed into one of the most politically charged matches in tournament history, the conversation was again not centered on winning or losing: in Monday's pre-match news conference, the team captain and coach had to apoligise for for the US Soccer Federation’s decision to strip the emblem of the Islamic Republic from Iran’s flag in a since-deleted social media post.

Captain Tyler Adams and coach Gregg Berhalter were also grilled about a variety of social and political subjects that had nothing to do with what happens on the field -- like the US’s treatment of Black people and US immigration and naval policy.

Wales - England (20:00)

England's head coach Gareth Southgate, left, and England's Kalvin Phillips talk during an official training session at Al Wakrah Sports Complex on the eve of the group B World Abbie Parr/AP