This content is not available in your region
Ukraine

War in Ukraine: Moscow tries to reinforce its positions in occupied territory

By Euronews
Moscow has reinforced its positions in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk and eastern Zaporizhzhia.
Moscow has reinforced its positions in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk and eastern Zaporizhzhia.   -   Copyright  Euronews

Russian forces have begun reinforcing their positions in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, and eastern Zaporizhzhia regions, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The UK defence ministry also claimed that poorly trained mobilised reservists are manning Moscow's positions.

A Ukrainian military official stated that Kyiv liberated 12 settlements in the Luhansk region since the start of its eastern counteroffensive.

