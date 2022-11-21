Russian forces have begun reinforcing their positions in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, and eastern Zaporizhzhia regions, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The UK defence ministry also claimed that poorly trained mobilised reservists are manning Moscow's positions.

A Ukrainian military official stated that Kyiv liberated 12 settlements in the Luhansk region since the start of its eastern counteroffensive.

