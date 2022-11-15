English
Ukraine

War in Ukraine: Moscow tries to move attention away from loss of Kherson

By Euronews
Moscow increased its claims about territorial gains in Donetsk region.
Moscow increased its claims about territorial gains in Donetsk region.

Moscow has continued to point to its claims of territorial gains in the Donetsk region, potentially reframing the conversation about the war away from its losses in Kherson.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin will likely elevate general Sergey Surovikin, and let him withdraw from western Kherson, on condition that he take the rest of the Donetsk region."

For more on the situation in Ukraine, watch our report by our correspondent Sasha Vakulina in the video player above.