Netherlands

Watch: Dutch volunteers portray 'Black Pete' character using blackface

By Euronews
'Black Pete'
'Black Pete'   -   Copyright  AFP

A Dutch Christmas float arrives in the city of The Hague, as part of pre-Christmas festivities. Sinterklaas, based on Saint Nicholas, is accompanied by the character Black Pete, who is controversially played by volunteers in blackface.

In 2020 after anti-racist protests in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in the US, the local municipality distanced itself from the practice of wearing blackface for the festival.

