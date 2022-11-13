Watch: Dutch volunteers portray 'Black Pete' character using blackface

A Dutch Christmas float arrives in the city of The Hague, as part of pre-Christmas festivities. Sinterklaas, based on Saint Nicholas, is accompanied by the character Black Pete, who is controversially played by volunteers in blackface.

In 2020 after anti-racist protests in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in the US, the local municipality distanced itself from the practice of wearing blackface for the festival.

