Watch: US Democrats win Arizona Senate seat
By Euronews
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won his bid for reelection in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters, putting his party one victory away from retaining control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
The Democrats can retain control of the Senate by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia.
