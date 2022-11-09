Russia may be running out of missiles to hit Ukraine’s infrastructure

Scheduled power outages have continued across Ukraine on Wednesday, according to the country’s electricity grid operator, Ukrenergo.

For weeks, Russian missile and drone attacks have targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As winter approaches, which is extremely harsh in Ukraine, many millions are without reliable heating and electricity services.

However, some respite may be coming to the country's citizens. According to a Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate representative, Russian forces have used more than 80% of their modern missiles. Moscow’s troops only have 120 Iskander ballistic missiles left, the representative added.

