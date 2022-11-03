1. Russian top brass met to discuss using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, US claims

Top Russian military brass held talks on when and how the Kremlin might use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, multiple US outlets have reported, causing consternation amongst Kyiv's western allies.

It is unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the discussions.

Washington has "grown increasingly concerned" about a potential Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine, the White House stated.

"We still have not seen any indication that the Russians are making preparations for such use ... but this is all deeply concerning to us," John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said on Wednesday.

"We have grown increasingly concerned about the potential as these months have gone on," Kirby added.

Putin recently denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination.

Speaking in late October, Putin said it is pointless for Russia to strike Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

Putin said an earlier warning of his readiness to use "all means available to protect Russia" did not amount to nuclear sabre-rattling but was merely a response to Western statements about their possible use of nuclear weapons.

"We have maintained, I believe, an appropriate level of concern about the potential use of weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine to include nuclear weapons," Kirby told reporters

In recent weeks, Moscow has amped up its claims that Kyiv is preparing a nuclear "dirty bomb" attack, with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said to have made calls to his western counterparts to discuss the issue.

The move was widely seen by analysts as a possible means of distraction while the Kremlin prepared its own false flag operation.

Claims that Russian troops were conducting "secret construction" at the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine -- Europe's largest atomic energy facility -- further exacerbated fears of nuclear foul play.

2. Moscow and Washington continue to trade barbs over alleged bioweapons

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the US are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting biological weapons.

Russia only received support from China in the Wednesday vote on its resolution, with France, the UK, and the US voting “no" and the 10 other council nations abstaining.

The 2-3-10 vote reflected the council’s continuing opposition and scepticism about Russia’s actions since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

The council has been paralysed from taking any action against Russia's military offensive because of Moscow's veto power.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzya accused Washington of conducting work in Ukraine with deadly pathogens — including cholera, plague, anthrax, and influenza.

He said documents and evidence recovered by Russian authorities suggested a military application.

His US counterpart Linda Thomas-Greenfield responded that Russia’s claims are “absurd for many reasons, including because such species, even if they could be weaponised, would pose as much a threat to the European continent and Ukraine itself as they would to any other country.”

Russia’s initial allegation of secret American biological warfare labs in Ukraine in March has been disputed by independent scientists, Ukrainian leaders, and officials at the White House and Pentagon.

Ukraine does have a network of biological labs that have received funding and research support from the US. They are owned and operated by Ukraine and are part of an initiative called the Biological Threat Reduction Programme that aims to reduce the likelihood of deadly outbreaks, whether natural or manmade.

The US efforts date back to work in the 1990s to dismantle the former Soviet Union’s program for weapons of mass destruction.

However, the Kremlin's unfounded claims of biological weapons being developed in Ukraine -- used as one of the pretexts for the invasion -- have taken root online with various conspiracy theory groups, including QAnon.

Cargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul. AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

3. Several grain ships leave Ukrainian Black Sea ports

Kyiv has confirmed that seven ships carrying grain and agricultural products left Black Sea ports on Thursday.

The vessels were loaded with 290,000 tonnes of food products and were headed towards European and Asian countries, the infrastructure ministry said.

It comes after Russia resumed its participation in a Turkish and UN-brokered deal aimed at delivering Ukrainian produce to global markets.

Moscow has urged the United Nations to help fulfil the parts of the deal and "remove obstacles" to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports.

"We have once again called on the United Nations Secretary-General to ensure that he fulfils the obligations he agreed to through his own initiative," foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Moscow suspended its participation in the grain deal on Saturday after a drone attack on its fleet based in the Sevastopol harbour in annexed Crimea.

But Russia performed a U-turn on the deal after saying it had received "written guarantees" from Kyiv that the safe humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea would be demilitarised.

Kyiv has stated that it has not offered "any new commitments" to Russia beyond the agreed deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the abrupt move showed "both the failure of Russian aggression and how strong we are when we remain united."

Around 9.7 million tonnes of agricultural products have already been exported from Ukraine under the July deal.

Russia has not yet decided whether or not to endorse an extension of the Ukrainian grain deal that expires in just over two weeks.

"Before deciding to continue, it will be necessary to make an assessment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned.

4. War has displaced more than 14 million Ukrainians, says UN

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven around 14 million Ukrainians from their homes, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said on Wednesday.

Filippo Grandi told the UN Security Council that the displacement of civilians was the "fastest, largest [...] witnessed in decades".

Humanitarian organisations have “dramatically scaled up their response,” he said, “but much more must be done, starting with an end to this senseless war.”

Ukrainians are about to face “one of the world’s harshest winters in extremely difficult circumstances,” including the continuing destruction of civilian infrastructure that is “quickly making the humanitarian response look like a drop in the ocean of needs.”

The displacement of Ukrainians means the number of refugees and displaced people worldwide has increased to more than 103 million, Grandi added.

On the ground, clashes continued on Wednesday with four civilian deaths reported in the eastern Donetsk region and another in Kharkiv.

The head of Zaporizhzhia wrote on Telegram that the Russian army was also attacking the area around the town and Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

The Zaporizhzhia facility was once again disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged the remaining high-voltage lines, Ukraine nuclear firm Energoatom said.

Russia carried out a new wave of massive strikes on critical Ukrainian infrastructure on Monday, causing water and electricity supplies to be cut off in the capital, Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said the Russian strikes had damaged 40% of Ukraine's energy facilities, forcing the country to halt exports to the EU, where electricity prices are soaring.

5. Antisemitism amplified by Russia's invasion of Ukraine - EU report

A European Union report has found that anti-semitism and disinformation had "flourished" online since the start of Russia's invasion in February.

The war has exacerbated online hate speech towards Jews that existed after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the EU Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA).

The report found that the risk of misinformation and anti-semitism was fuelled by Moscow's "misuse" of the term Nazi.

"Jewish communities across Europe are deeply affected" by online hate, it added.

FRA director Michael O'Flaherty said on Thursday that anti-Semitism "remains a serious problem".

The Vienna-based organisation also stated that European countries are "poor" at recording antisemitic incidents, as some nations do not collect statistics.