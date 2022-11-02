Ukrainians of all ages and walks of life have come together to create "trench candles" for soldiers on the front line. The process is fairly simple. Cardboard sheets are cut up into lines, then twisted and fitted inside tin cans, the cans are then filled with a mixture of wax and paraffin.

These makeshift candles can be used to warm soldiers up, dry out their dugouts and clothes or even to cook food. Volunteer Taras Mozgoviy, who used to be an architect, says "my profession is irrelevant, what is relevant is what I did for our victory." More than ten thousand trench candles have already been delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

