Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded together with some of his supporters after a gunman opened fire at a truck carrying him, a senior leader from his party and police said.

Party official Asad Umar says Khan was wounded in the foot and was not seriously hurt.

The man suspected of the attack was killed, while another person has been detained by the police, Khan's aide Raoof Hasan told AFP.

"This was an attempt to kill (Khan), to assassinate him," Hasan said.

The identity of the gunman was not immediately known. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

The attack happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province.

Khan was travelling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

Khan with later seen with a bandage on his foot.

He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, where announcements were made that he was safe.

Some of the supporters from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party were also wounded, according to the announcement.

The attack happened less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters.

Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April, Khan has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the US — claims that both the new Pakistani leader and Washington have denied.