Brazilians are heading to the polls to vote in the presidential runoff between incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

It's being seen as the most divisive election in Brazil's history against a backdrop of concerns of political violence, corruption, rising poverty and the fate of the Amazon rain forest amongst several other issues.

The far-right incumbent and the leftist challenger are close after neither gained 50 percent in the first round.

However, Lula slightly leads in opinion polls with 53 percent of support as he seeks to return to the job he held from 2003 to 2010.

At stake in the world’s fourth-largest democracy is whether the country continues under its far-right leadership or returns a leftist to the top job — and, in the latter case, whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat.

Bolsonaro was first in line to cast his vote at a military complex in Rio de Janeiro. He sported the green and yellow colours of the Brazilian flag that always feature at his rallies.

“I'm expecting our victory, for the good of Brazil,” he told reporters afterward. “God willing, Brazil will be victorious today.”

During the 77-year-old Lula's last rally, he told supporters he was confident of victory and promised to "return the country to normalcy".

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro is not far behind Lula in the opinion polls with 48 percent of support.

The 67-year-old told his supporters on Friday that he would respect the election result if he loses, saying: "Whoever gets the most votes, wins. That's democracy."

Previously he has consistently claimed that the nation’s electronic voting machines are prone to fraud, while failing to respond to official invitations to present any evidence.