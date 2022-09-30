The last of three televised debates in Brazil's presidential election featured hostile exchanges and insults between the main candidates; the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the favourite in the polls, and the right-wing incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro.

As Bolsonaro took to the microphone at the TV Globo in Rio de Janeiro, he openly called Lula a “liar, ex-convict, and traitor to the nation.”

“You got kickbacks, your sons got kickbacks and stole millions from companies after you got to power”, he added.

In retaliation, Lula also accused his opponent of corruption, asking whether it is presidential of Bolsonaro to make such accusations.

However, many spectators were less impressed by the debate with one man saying “hunger, education, schools, hospitals, health. This is what they should have talked about but they only fight.”

The vote takes place on Sunday. A poll published on Thursday indicated a first-round victory was in reach for Lula who is hovering at 48%. Incumbent Bolsonaro has 35% of the intentions according to latest polls. If there's no outright winner, the top two candidates will face off in a second round of voting on the 30th of October.

