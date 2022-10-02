Brazilians cast their votes on Sunday in the first round of their country's most polarised election in decades, with leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expected to beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Most polls have shown Lula with a solid lead for months, but Bolsonaro has signaled he may refuse to accept defeat, stoking fears of institutional crisis or post-election violence.

A message projected on Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the vote read: "Peace in the Elections".

"It's an important day for me," Lula said as he voted in São Bernardo do Campo. "Four years ago I couldn't vote because I was the victim of a lie ... I want to try to help my country to return to normal."

Lula was jailed during the last election, serving a conviction for corruption that he says was politically motivated. It was later overturned by the Supreme Court, allowing him to face off against his fierce rival Bolsonaro in this year's vote.

Bolsonaro voted in Rio, and said he expected to win the election in Sunday's first round, despite his poor showing in polls.

"If we have clean elections, we will win today with at least 60% of the votes," the incumbent president said in a video posted on his social media before voting.

If Lula wins more than 50% of valid votes, which several pollsters show within reach, that would clinch an outright victory, foregoing a second-round vote. Otherwise the two finishers go to a run-off on October 30.

Most opinion surveys favour Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2010, by 10-15 percentage points. The last Datafolha survey published on Saturday gave him a 50% to 36% advantage among those who intended to vote. It interviewed 12,800 people, with a margin of error of two percentage points.

A winner could be announced within hours after polling stations close at 17.00 Brasilia time (2200 CET).

Voters line up at a polling station during general elections in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

Decked out in Lula stickers, Adriana Schneider was voting at a primary school in Rio de Janeiro. The university professor, 48, said Bolsonaro's administration had been "catastrophic" for investment in culture, arts, science and education.

"We're living under a barbaric government," she said.

Agatha de Carvalho, 24, voting in Rio’s working class Rocinha neighborhood, found 100 others were already lined up when she arrived at the polling station. She said she would vote for da Silva, and called Bolsonaro “awful.”

“A lot of people died because of him during the pandemic. If he hadn’t done some of the things he did, some of those deaths could have been avoided,” she said.

Also in Rocinha, Manuel Pintoadinho, a 65-year-old metalworker, said he voted for Bolsonaro and didn’t blame him for tough economic times.

“The pandemic ruined everything, inflation is really high,” Pintoadinho said. “It’s not his fault.”

Bolsonaro’s administration has been marked by incendiary speech, his testing of democratic institutions, his widely criticized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in 15 years.

Lula has pledged to combat logging, step up protection of the biome and local tribes, and make Brazil a protagonist in climate diplomacy.

But Bolsonaro has built a devoted base by defending traditional family values, rebuffing political correctness and presenting himself as protecting the nation from leftist policies that infringe on personal liberties and produce economic turmoil.

The far-right leader has threatened to contest the result of the vote, after making baseless allegations of fraud, accusing electoral authorities of plotting against him and suggesting the military should conduct a parallel tally, which they declined to do.

Brazilians are also voting on Sunday for all 513 members of the lower chamber of Congress, a third of the 81 members of the Senate and state governors and legislatures.

Though Lula leads the presidential race, the conservative coalition backing Bolsonaro is expected to hold a majority in both chambers of Congress.

That could present challenges for the leftist to govern a country with rising hunger, high unemployment and an uneven recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.