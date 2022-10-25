UK politics: Royal ceremony and speeches as Rishi Sunak becomes new PM

Britain will officially have a new prime minister on Tuesday - the third occupant of 10 Downing Street in less than three months - when Rishi Sunak moves in.

Sunak was annointed as PM when he was the only candidate to receive support from more than 100 of his Conservative Party MPs in a contest declared Monday afternoon.

So what happens next? Tuesday is an important day of ceremonies and substance for Sunak and his predecessor Liz Truss.

On Tuesday morning Truss will chair her final cabinet - and it will also likely to be the final cabinet for many ministers, as Sunak will certainly want to do a reshuffle and put his own ministerial team in place when he formally takes over.

After the cabinet meeting Truss is expected to make a statement outside Downing Street and then travel the short distance to Buckingham Palace to give her resignation to King Charles.

Once Truss has given her resignation to the King, he will then meet Rishi Sunak and ask him to form a government.

Sunak goes back to Downing Street where he'll make his own address to the outside Number 10 at noon, before going inside to meet the staff.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Sunak was born in the coastal city of Southampton as the son of African immigrant parents of Punjabi-Indian descent. Upon entering office, Sunak will become the UK's first Hindu and non-white prime minister.

Age 42, Sunak will be Britain's youngest PM in the last 200 years.

He received a private primary education, then went to Winchester -- a centuries-old secondary school in the south of England with a £46,000 (€53,000) annual tuition fee for boarding pupils -- and went onto read Politics, Philosophy and Economics (PPE) at Lincoln College, Oxford.

He finished his studies with an MBA at Standford University after winning a Fulbright Scholarship.

Sunak's own personal background has come under significant media scrutiny, with detractors branding him as "privileged" and far removed from the struggles of ordinary Britons.

To add fuel to the fire, a recently resurfaced clip from a 2001 BBC documentary on Britain's middle classes depicts a young Sunak -- then an Oxford student -- talking about his social circle and denying he had "working-class" friends.

His luxurious private life has also been under the spotlight, with reports emerging in the British media of a lucrative Goldman Sachs job position he held in his early twenties, links to Cayman Islands-based investment funds, and lavish living arrangements in California.

Indeed, Sunak and his wife, IT heiress Akshata Murty, landed in the 222nd spot of The Sunday Times's 2022 list of richest Britons, with a combined net worth of £730 (€834) million. The latter was embroiled earlier this year in a widely-publicised tax-related scandal over her status as a non-domiciled UK resident.

In response to press commentary about Sunak's upbringing and lifestyle, his team have stated: "Rishi is the product of a lot of hard work, kindness and sacrifice... He is dedicated to this country because of the opportunity it gave to him, his parents and his grandparents who moved here for a better life."