Volodymyr Zelenskyy has delivered a confident address to the Ukrainian people on the nation's Day of the Defenders, which honours the country's armed forces. The Ukrainian president promised to retake all the lands captured by Russia.

"Yes, they still have people for their attacks," he said. "They still have the opportunity to terrorise our cities and all Europeans, to blackmail the world. But they don't stand a chance. Because Ukraine is advancing."

At a cemetery outside Kharkiv, families marked the national day by honouring those who have died in the war.

Promises from the United States and Germany to reinforce the country's defences have been welcomed, but the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that the West and Ukraine are "threatening" Belarus' territory and has appealed to Moscow for help. Ukrainian troops have reinforced their presence on the Belarusian border in response.

Meanwhile, in the occupied east, the Red Cross has said it has not been able to obtain access to the Olenivka prisoners of war camp - as demanded by the Ukrainian presidency.