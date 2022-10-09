Protesters block two TotalEnergies facilities in Belgium

Hundreds of climate activists blocked two TotalEnergies oil sites in Belgium on Saturday.

The demonstrations at Feluy and Liege were triggered by the soaring profits of energy companies amid a global energy crisis that is hitting people across Europe hard.

Further protests were set for Sunday by the CodeRouge organisers.

Protestors on Saturday blocked railway tracks near depots, causing localised disruptions.

Police monitored the gathering, with protestors displaying the banner "think global, block Total" in reference to the French energy giant.

TotalEnergies, alongside ExxonMobil, is facing widespread strike action from its workers across the border in France.

Unions at storage facilities and refineries are striking over mainly over pay, which is causing petrol supply problems in some areas.

