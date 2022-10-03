Five people killed after 'drunk driver' hits bus stop in Bratislava

At least five people have been killed after a drunk driver crashed into a group of students at a bus stop in Bratislava.

Slovakian police said the car collided with several pedestrians "at high speed" on Sunday night.

Four people were instantly killed, while a fifth victim -- a 21-year-old girl -- later died of her injuries in hospital.

Five other people were seriously injured, including two in critical condition, police said on Facebook.

The Slovak interior minister Roman Mikulec has described the incident as a "tragedy" on the eve of the new academic year.

"Among the victims and the injured were students, some were supposed to have their first day of university," Mikulec told reporters on Monday.

"If you drink and drive, you immediately become a weapon," the minister added.

The 60-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and faces between seven to twelve years in prison on manslaughter charges.

The passenger of the car also had alcohol in their system, police added.