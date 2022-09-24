Brazil's presidential election could be over after just one round

With a week to go until Brazil's presidential election, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has slipped further behind his rival Lula da Silva, according to opinion polls.

A survey by the Ipec institute had Bolsonaro at 35% and Lula 47%. Another had him on 33% and Lula on the same number.

If these polls are to be trusted, former president Lula is just a few points from being elected without the need for a second-round run-off.

Bolsonaro criticism

In the last two weeks, critics say Bolsonaro has used three very high-profile events to his political advantage.

First, the 200th anniversary of Brazil's independence from Portugal, where he was accused of using the event to campaign.

The electoral commission has asked him to take down some of the footage he recorded during that event.

He was also criticised for making a political speech from a balcony of the Brazilian embassy in London while in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Most recently, Bolsonaro is accused of using a speech at the United Nations General Assembly to attack political rivals.

