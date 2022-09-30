English
USA

Biden declares emergency as Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina

By Euronews and AP
Hurricane Ian devastated coastal areas
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida.

Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. Sections of piers at North Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island collapsed into the churning waves and washed away.

Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through streets to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings

Meanwhile, Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has said that crews had gone door-to-door to over 3,000 homes in the hardest-hit areas.

“There's really been a Herculean effort,” he said during a news conference in Tallahassee.

Among those killed were an 80-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man who relied on oxygen machines that stopped working amid power outages, as well as a 67-year-old man who was waiting to be rescued died after falling into rising water inside his home, authorities said.

Officials fear the death toll could rise substantially, given the wide territory swamped by the storm.

Watch Euronews's report in the player above.