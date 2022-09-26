One dead after heavy rains hit Canary Islands and Spanish mainland

At least one person has died after Tropical Storm Hermine battered the Canary Islands and mainland Spain.

A 62-year-old man was found dead in the southeastern Murcia region after a sudden downpour flooded his house late on Sunday, local authorities said.

The Canary Islands have endured three days of heavy rain in the wettest September on record, according to the Spanish weather agency AEMET.

Schools in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago were closed as a precaution, while airports cancelled over 600 flights over the weekend.

The heavy rainfall is expected to continue until Tuesday, although the highest "alert" level has not been lifted for the Canary Islands. Up to 400 homes on the archipelago were still suffering power cuts on Monday morning.