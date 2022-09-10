Hundreds of people continued to gather around Buckingham Palace throughout the night to pay their last respects to the Queen.

In London, shops have closed in tribute to the monarch, while cultural and sporting events such as Premier League matches have been postponed.

In Hackney, some opinions of the late Queen and the Royal Family were divided, with some saying the news of Elizabeth II's passing is sad, but life goes on, while others expressed their views that the monarchy should be abolished.

Despite this, tributes have been paid with the firing of cannons across Britain.

In Scotland, where the Queen spent her last moments, the capital followed Charles III's speech with great interest.

At London’s Westminster Abbey, where the British King is likely to be crowned next year, the bells chimed 96 times for each of the late Queen's birthdays.

The nation is trying to come to terms with the loss of its longest reigning monarch, as after seven decades of service, her death marks the end of an era.