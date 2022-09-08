Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died — bringing to an end a 70-year reign.

A statement on the royal website said the 96-year-old monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in the afternoon.

Earlier the palace released an unusual statement saying doctors were concerned for her health and were keeping her under medical supervision.

Senior members of the Royal Family travelled to Balmoral during the day to be by the monarch's side.

Elizabeth was the UK's longest reigning monarch. She took the throne in 1952 upon the death of her father, King George VI.

Her son now takes the throne and will be known as King Charles III.

In a statement, he said his mother's death was "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family... her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world".

British Prime Minister Liz Truss described Elizabeth's death as "a huge shock to the nation and to the world. Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built".

Messages of condolence and tribute have been pouring in from the UK, Europe and the rest of the world.

Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen Consort would stay at Balmoral overnight before returning to London on Friday.

See below for a summary of Thursday's developments: