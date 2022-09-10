This week, the world’s attention is directed to the United Kingdom, which is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II while it also inaugurated a new prime minister, Liz Truss.

The ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine is closely followed as Kyiv announced it took back control of many municipalities occupied by the Moscow forces near Kherson and Kharkiv. Heavy shelling continues impacting the life of the civilians of the small towns in the eastern industrial region of the Donbas.

The participants of the Venice Film Festival 79th showed solidarity with the arrested or jailed filmmakers around the world and oppressed women and artists of Afghanistan.

Here's how those stories, and others, were captured last week by photojournalists around the world.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss, now UK's new prime minister, during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland. September 6, 2022 Jane Barlow/AP Photo

People watch the televised speech of the new King Charles III inside a pub in London. September. 9, 2022 Bernat Armangue/AP Photo

The wind whips embers from a burning tree during a wildfire near Hemet, California, USA. September 6, 2022 Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo

A woman walks past damaged houses in Siversk, the town in Donetsk region heavily shelled by Russian army and caught in crossfire. September 7, 2022 Juan Barreto/AFP

A teenager rides a hoverboard past a destroyed Russian army tank in the village of Lukashivka, Chernihiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. September 7, 2022 Serhii Chuzavkov/AFP

Plumes of smoke rise during a reported Russian bombing near the village of Hafsarja, in the rebel-held western countryside of Idlib. September 8, 2022 Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP

Coca leaf producers are marching to demand the closure of a parallel market that is promoted by a group related to the government, in the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia September 7, 2022. Juan Karita/AP Photo

Paris Saint-Germain supporters are photographed prior a Champions League football match against Juventus at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. September 6, 2022 Thibault Camus/AP Photo

Barack and Michelle Obama unveiled their official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, USA. September 7, 2022 Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

Attendees on the red carpet hold a poster reading 'Don't Forget Afghan Women' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Italy. September 9, 2022 Joel C Ryan/AP Photo