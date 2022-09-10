English
A family poses for a selfie photograph outside of Buckingham Palace in London, two days after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. September 10, 2022
A family poses for a selfie photograph outside of Buckingham Palace in London, two days after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. September 10, 2022   -   Copyright  Adrian Dennis/AFP

Pictures of the week: UK in the spotlight, war in Ukraine latest, and the Venice film festival

By Euronews

This week, the world’s attention is directed to the United Kingdom, which is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II while it also inaugurated a new prime minister, Liz Truss.

The ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine is closely followed as Kyiv announced it took back control of many municipalities occupied by the Moscow forces near Kherson and Kharkiv. Heavy shelling continues impacting the life of the civilians of the small towns in the eastern industrial region of the Donbas.

The participants of the Venice Film Festival 79th showed solidarity with the arrested or jailed filmmakers around the world and oppressed women and artists of Afghanistan. 

Here's how those stories, and others, were captured last week by photojournalists around the world.

Jane Barlow/AP Photo
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss, now UK's new prime minister, during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland. September 6, 2022Jane Barlow/AP Photo
Bernat Armangue/AP Photo
People watch the televised speech of the new King Charles III inside a pub in London. September. 9, 2022Bernat Armangue/AP Photo
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo
The wind whips embers from a burning tree during a wildfire near Hemet, California, USA. September 6, 2022Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo
Juan Barreto/AFP
A woman walks past damaged houses in Siversk, the town in Donetsk region heavily shelled by Russian army and caught in crossfire. September 7, 2022Juan Barreto/AFP
Serhii Chuzavkov/AFP
A teenager rides a hoverboard past a destroyed Russian army tank in the village of Lukashivka, Chernihiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. September 7, 2022Serhii Chuzavkov/AFP
Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP
Plumes of smoke rise during a reported Russian bombing near the village of Hafsarja, in the rebel-held western countryside of Idlib. September 8, 2022Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP
September 7, 2022. Juan Karita/AP Photo
Coca leaf producers are marching to demand the closure of a parallel market that is promoted by a group related to the government, in the outskirts of La Paz, BoliviaSeptember 7, 2022. Juan Karita/AP Photo
Thibault Camus/AP Photo
Paris Saint-Germain supporters are photographed prior a Champions League football match against Juventus at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. September 6, 2022Thibault Camus/AP Photo
Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
Barack and Michelle Obama unveiled their official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, USA. September 7, 2022Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
Joel C Ryan/AP Photo
Attendees on the red carpet hold a poster reading 'Don't Forget Afghan Women' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Italy. September 9, 2022Joel C Ryan/AP Photo
Petros Karadjias/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A mother with her daughter stand at the salt lake during sunset in the southeast coastal city of Larnaca, in the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. September 5, 2022Petros Karadjias/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

