This week, the world’s attention is directed to the United Kingdom, which is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II while it also inaugurated a new prime minister, Liz Truss.
The ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine is closely followed as Kyiv announced it took back control of many municipalities occupied by the Moscow forces near Kherson and Kharkiv. Heavy shelling continues impacting the life of the civilians of the small towns in the eastern industrial region of the Donbas.
The participants of the Venice Film Festival 79th showed solidarity with the arrested or jailed filmmakers around the world and oppressed women and artists of Afghanistan.
Here's how those stories, and others, were captured last week by photojournalists around the world.