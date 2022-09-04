Queen misses Braemar Highland Games due to health reasons

The highland games are a show of strength and agility.

They are one of Scotland's sporting highlights where people from all walks of life come together to appreciate the northern country's rich culture and heritage in some of its most stunning locations.

One of the many games that take place across the summer is in Braemar, a small village in Aberdeenshire.

It is traditionally attended by the Queen. However, this year due to her health, Queen Elizabeth II has had to abstain from the event, sending Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall instead.

Jim Hamilton, who judges the bagpiping competition at the games, said the royal presence was and is always appreciated.

"They always come to the games ... they are always represented," he said.

The royal couple mixed business and pleasure, officially opening a new archway to commemorate the Queen's Platinium Jubille before the event began, with the tossing of the cabers, a tug of war and Scottish country dancing.

Watch the video above for more information.