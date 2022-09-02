This is the Good News round-up, Euronews’ weekly digest of what is going well around the world. As we do every Friday, we bring you five good news stories to cheer up your day and send you into the weekend with a smile.

Click the video above to get the full digest of this week’s good news stories.

1. Millions of Filipino children have returned to school after the world’s longest pandemic-related school closure.

Not many children get too excited about returning to school after a break, but millions of Filipino children and teenagers are delighted about it.

It had been two whole years since COVID-19 pushed education online in the Philippines, posing a real challenge for children with limited access to computers and the internet.

Watch the video above to get the heartwarming testimony from both kids and their teachers.

2. The US National Basketball Association’s civic act

Here at Good News, we like citizens that push for progress and use their voices to promote change. And America’s NBA, the National Basketball Association, is using theirs.

Its members have decided to stay off the basketball court on the occasion of the country’s midterm election day. They hope it will encourage fans to vote.

Get the full details in the video above, including Lebron James’ involvement in the ‘More Than A Vote’ movement.

3. A French government initiative to swap cars for bikes

The home of the Tour de France has always been enthusiastic about bikes.

Now more than ever: under a new French scheme, citizens can exchange their vehicles for up to €4,000 in credit for an electric bike.

The subsidy is not only aimed at reducing pollution but also at pushing the French to be more active.

Get the full history behind the bike movement by clicking on the video player above.

4. A new women’s library in Kabul, Afghanistan, combatting social exclusion.

Over the last year, women in Afghanistan have seen their basic human rights taken away, and there are few safe spaces where they can learn, study and meet new people. But a new library in Kabul aims to change that.

They now have a space with over 1,000 novels, comic books and non-fiction on topics including politics and economics.

Get the full details on the video player above.

5. A team of fog collectors is fighting drought by collecting the tiny droplets suspended in the clouds and channelling the water to trees planted in areas which might otherwise become desert.

The team aims to restore 35 hectares of forests and aquifers on Gran Canaria and then replicate the system in Portugal and elsewhere in the Mediterranean basin.

Get the full details and meet one of the technicians of the project in the video above.

Remember that it can be hard to find among the headlines, but some news can be good news.