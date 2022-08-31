Break with tradition as Queen stays in Scotland for new PM meeting

Queen Elizabeth II will break with tradition and stay at her Scottish residence in Balmoral to receive the UK's new prime minister next week.

Liz Truss, the UK's foreign minister, or former chancellor Rishi Sunak will be unveiled as Boris Johnson's successor on 5 September.

The monarch, 96, who is struggling with mobility problems, normally receives new prime ministers at Buckingham Palace in London.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 6 September.