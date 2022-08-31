English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
This content is not available in your region
United Kingdom

Break with tradition as Queen stays in Scotland for new PM meeting

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcomes newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday July 24, 2019
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcomes newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday July 24, 2019   -   Copyright  Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth II will break with tradition and stay at her Scottish residence in Balmoral to receive the UK's new prime minister next week. 

Liz Truss, the UK's foreign minister, or former chancellor Rishi Sunak will be unveiled as Boris Johnson's successor on 5 September.

The monarch, 96, who is struggling with mobility problems, normally receives new prime ministers at Buckingham Palace in London.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 6 September.