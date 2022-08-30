Cargo ship beached after colliding with vessel in bay of Gibraltar

A large cargo ship has been beached after colliding with a gas tanker in the bay of Gibraltar, authorities said.

The 178-metre vessel hit the ship carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) on Tuesday morning in the busy shipping port.

Gibraltar authorities said that the OS 35 cargo ship -- registered in Tuvalu -- had been beached to prevent it from sinking.

No one was injured in the collision and there are no reports of any damage to the 289-metre-long LNG carrier.

A government spokesperson said that the situation was under control and the cargo ship was not in danger. The vessel -- which was carrying steel bars to the Netherlands -- was left resting on the seabed in 17 metres of water.

The spokesperson added that there had been no environmental impact so far and that oil booms had been placed in the area to contain any possible fuel leakage.

The Gibraltar government stated they had set up a 200-meter exclusion zone around the stricken ship but that Gibraltar port had reopened and was functioning as normal.

It was initially unclear why the two ships collided.