Rescue operation underway after fire breaks out on ferry near Sweden

A large rescue operation is underway off the coast of Sweden after a car ferry with 300 people on board caught fire.

Maritime authorities say that three helicopters and seven ships had been dispatched to the scene to begin evacuating those on board the vessel.

"There is a fire on the car deck," Jonas Franzen, a spokesperson for the Swedish maritime administration, told AFP.

Swedish media report that the fire broke out on board the Stena Scandica ship on Monday afternoon, while it was sailing north of the island of Gotland.

"The fire is under control," another maritime spokeswoman, Lisa Mjorning, told AFP.

No injuries have so far been reported and the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Euronews has contacted the ferry company Stena Line for a statement on the incident.