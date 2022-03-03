Estonian-owned cargo ship sinks after explosion in Black Sea

An Estonian-owned cargo ship has sunk off the coast of Ukraine after an explosion in the Black Sea.

The Panam-flagged "MV Helt" sank near the port city of Odessa on Thursday after disappearing from radar, its owners said.

All six crew members on board were rescued from the stricken vessel, authorities said on Telegram.

Ukrainian officials had said earlier this week that Russian sailors had captured the ship during the invasion of Ukraine.

Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said Estonian officials are investigating the incident.

The Helt was built in 1985 and is owned by the VISTA Shipping Agency AS, according to Estonian media.