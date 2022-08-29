English
Germany

Girl, 7, dies after being hit by falling statue at hotel in Munich

By AP  with Euronews
Signposts stand in front of the main entrance of a hospital in Munich.
Authorities are still investigating after an Italian girl was killed by a falling statue at a hotel in Munich.

The seven-year-old from Naples was on holiday in Germany with her parents, German police said on Sunday.

She died after being hit by a 200-kilogram stone statue in the hotel's courtyard on Friday evening.

People at the scene, including the girl's father, heard her screams and were able to free her, but she later died at a Munich hospital.

It remains unclear why the statue toppled over and crushed the girl. According to initial investigations, the statue was not anchored to the ground.

Additional sources • ANSA, DPA