The remains of a car used by four women fleeing Russian troops as they invaded Bucha is on display in Berlin.

All the women died as they tried to leave the city, which has since become a symbol of the brutality of the war in Ukraine.

After Russian forces withdrew, 458 bodies were found in the area, including 12 children.

The car has since been transported to Berlin by two soldiers from Ukraine's Territorial Defence Force.

"It was no problem for me to go to the car cemetery in Bucha and just take a car that has a tragic history,” said Andriy Radnyuk, a project initiator and soldier in the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces.

“It's like a little piece of the war we have in Ukraine."

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany said the exhibit should stand as a symbol that the war is not over.

"This car standing behind me should be a reminder, a legacy and a testament that this war has not diminished in its brutality, quite the opposite,” Andrij Melnyk said.

“We are still in the middle of the war, and this war is not only against the military but against ordinary people, like all of us."

The exhibit, entitled 'Testament of Bucha,' will be on display until September 15.